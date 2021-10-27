Fawad congratulates Pakistan cricket team for victory against NZ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching five wickets victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan's latest victory against New Zealand has proved that the teamwork was key to success. " Thank you Pakistan team. Your achievements being happiness to millions of people." He expressed the hope that Pakistan will be the next T20 champion.