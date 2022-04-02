Minister for Information, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday congratulated the nation on acceptance of the application for cancellation of Shahbaz Sharif's bail

In a tweet, he said the hearing of the petition would be done arguments on Monday.

He expressed the hope that a decision on cancellation of bail of Shehbaz Sharif would be taken on Monday.