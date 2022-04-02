UrduPoint.com

Fawad Congratulates The Nation On Cancellation Of Shahbaz Sharif's Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 04:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday congratulated the nation on acceptance of the application for cancellation of Shahbaz Sharif's bail.

In a tweet, he said the hearing of the petition would be done arguments on Monday.

He expressed the hope that a decision on cancellation of bail of Shehbaz Sharif would be taken on Monday.

