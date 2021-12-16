UrduPoint.com

Fawad Congratulates Usman Wazir Over Winning Of WBC Middle East Asian Title

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Fawad congratulates Usman Wazir over winning of WBC Middle East Asian title

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated Usman Wazir on his victory of World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East title

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated Usman Wazir on his victory of World Boxing Council (WBC) middle East title.

In a news release, he said Usman was a famous boxer of Pakistan who clinched the victory after winning Asian title.

On the other hand, the minister also felicitated the former captain of Pakistan boxing team Asif Hazara for securing Asian Boxing Federation title.

Young people like Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara were the pride of Pakistan, he added.

Fawad said the government and the people of Pakistan stood behind talented players like Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara.

Usman Wazir's next target should be the Olympic, he said and hoped that he would get more medals for the country.

