Fawad criticises Atta Tarar for attacking police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar for attacking the police in Gujranwala.

In a tweet, the minister said Atta Tarar should be conveyed not to become McMohan all the time.

Hopefully, the minister said, Atta would become a good kid after serving three years in jail.