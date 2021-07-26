Fawad Criticises Atta Tarar For Attacking Police
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar for attacking the police in Gujranwala.
In a tweet, the minister said Atta Tarar should be conveyed not to become McMohan all the time.
Hopefully, the minister said, Atta would become a good kid after serving three years in jail.