Fawad criticizes opposition for calling assembly session during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Monday criticized the opposition parties for calling assembly session amid coronavirus pandemic.

Any person having symptoms of coronavirus could pose threat to entire assembly members today, he said while talking to a private tv channel program.

"I have given suggestions to call virtual session of Parliament by using advance technology," he said.

Inviting 600 to 700 people for attending assembly session in one building with no proper ventilation system 'a dangerous option' moved by opposition members, he added.

In future, he said that the assembly session could be arranged through opting modern technology.