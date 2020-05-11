UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Criticizes Opposition For Calling Assembly Session During COVID-19

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Fawad criticizes opposition for calling assembly session during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and technology Ch Fawad Hussain on Monday criticized the opposition parties for calling assembly session amid coronavirus pandemic.

Any person having symptoms of coronavirus could pose threat to entire assembly members today, he said while talking to a private tv channel program.

"I have given suggestions to call virtual session of Parliament by using advance technology," he said.

Inviting 600 to 700 people for attending assembly session in one building with no proper ventilation system 'a dangerous option' moved by opposition members, he added.

In future, he said that the assembly session could be arranged through opting modern technology.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Private TV Channel Parliament Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

21 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

10 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

10 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

10 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.