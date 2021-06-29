Fawad criticizes Sindh govt for banning opposition in provincial assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday criticized the Sindh government for banning the opposition's entry at the premises of provincial assembly.

He said the step had endorsed the Zardari's dictatorship in the province.

In a tweet, the minister said Zardari's dictatorship was being strengthened further by silencing the opposition's voice.

He said the opposition leader and eight other legislators from the opposition benches were not allowed to enter in the Sindh Assembly which was an example of the worst kind of dictatorship.