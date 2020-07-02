Fawad declares PM' decision to implement PFA as big step

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister, Imran Khan's decision to implement Provincial Finance Award (PFA) is a big step towards fundamental reforms in the country

The districts will no longer need to depend on provincial governments for their share of development funds but the provincial resources will be distributed according to the constitutional formula, Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet.

He thanked the cabinet for this important decision and said this is a big step towards fundamental reforms in the country.