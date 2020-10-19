UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Demands Safdar For An Apology Over Violation Of Sanctity Of Mazar-e-Quaid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Fawad demands Safdar for an apology over violation of sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday strongly criticized that the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam the founder of Pakistan was used for politics is "highly condemnable and demanded an apology from PML-N leaders".

Talking to a private news channel, Minister said Safdar's arrest was the Sindh police respecting the law, adding, the sanctity of Quaid's Mazar was a non serious behavior of PML-N leader.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Quaid-e-Azam's mazar is not a place for political games, he cautioned.

He said chanting slogans at the mazar was inappropriate.

Replying a question, he said Pakistani government had already requested to the British government for deport Nawaz Sharif and we hoped that with the support of British government we will soon bring back convected criminal back to country.

PML-N and PPP leaders disrespecting judiciary and national institutions of the country, the Federal minister said dragging national institutions into politics is not going in the favour of anybody.

"Opposition leaders should stop targeting national institutions or democracy for saving their fathers' ongoing corruption cases", he added.

"Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law. If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, why he is running away from the laws and the courts", he questioned.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Police Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Criminals From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 October 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

11 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.