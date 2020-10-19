Fawad demands Safdar for an apology over violation of sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday strongly criticized that the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam the founder of Pakistan was used for politics is "highly condemnable and demanded an apology from PML-N leaders".

Talking to a private news channel, Minister said Safdar's arrest was the Sindh police respecting the law, adding, the sanctity of Quaid's Mazar was a non serious behavior of PML-N leader.

Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Quaid-e-Azam's mazar is not a place for political games, he cautioned.

He said chanting slogans at the mazar was inappropriate.

Replying a question, he said Pakistani government had already requested to the British government for deport Nawaz Sharif and we hoped that with the support of British government we will soon bring back convected criminal back to country.

PML-N and PPP leaders disrespecting judiciary and national institutions of the country, the Federal minister said dragging national institutions into politics is not going in the favour of anybody.

"Opposition leaders should stop targeting national institutions or democracy for saving their fathers' ongoing corruption cases", he added.

"Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law. If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, why he is running away from the laws and the courts", he questioned.