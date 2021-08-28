ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said all the statements of Afghan Taliban showed that they were willing to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which was 'very encouraging.

In an interview with international news channel, he said Afghanistan's situation was extremely dangerous at the moment and there was dire need of engaging authorities in Kabul.

"If there will be a vacuum in Afghanistan, it will become headquarters for all the terrorist organizations in the world including Daesh or ISIS," he added.

Fawad said such situation would not only be dangerous for Afghanistan but for the entire world.

He said Afghanistan was a very complex and ethnically divided country.

The theme of ruling the landlocked country exclusively might not work.

Pakistan was suggesting Afghan Taliban that there was a need of more ethnic groups' representation in the government, he said, adding an inclusive government was the only way forward for having a stable government in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan was already hosting some 3.5 million Afghan refugees, adding the economy was not strong enough to bear more burden.

He said up till now, there was no real migration from Afghanistan to Pakistan, except foreigners who were being evacuated from Kabul.

Pakistan has helped evacuate some 4,000 people from Afghanistan, the minister noted.