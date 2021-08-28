UrduPoint.com

Fawad Describes Taliban's Will For Inclusive Govt In Afghanistan Encouraging

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fawad describes Taliban's will for inclusive govt in Afghanistan encouraging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said all the statements of Afghan Taliban showed that they were willing to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which was 'very encouraging.

In an interview with international news channel, he said Afghanistan's situation was extremely dangerous at the moment and there was dire need of engaging authorities in Kabul.

"If there will be a vacuum in Afghanistan, it will become headquarters for all the terrorist organizations in the world including Daesh or ISIS," he added.

Fawad said such situation would not only be dangerous for Afghanistan but for the entire world.

He said Afghanistan was a very complex and ethnically divided country.

The theme of ruling the landlocked country exclusively might not work.

Pakistan was suggesting Afghan Taliban that there was a need of more ethnic groups' representation in the government, he said, adding an inclusive government was the only way forward for having a stable government in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan was already hosting some 3.5 million Afghan refugees, adding the economy was not strong enough to bear more burden.

He said up till now, there was no real migration from Afghanistan to Pakistan, except foreigners who were being evacuated from Kabul.

Pakistan has helped evacuate some 4,000 people from Afghanistan, the minister noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World ISIS All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

8 minutes ago
 Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

8 minutes ago
 Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British M ..

Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British MotoGP pace

8 minutes ago
 Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Al ..

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

8 minutes ago
 Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward ..

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward US

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.