Fawad express grief over Balochistan quake losses

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow and regrets over the loss of lives and properties due to the earthquake in Balochistan.

In a statement he said the government would extend optimum help to the effectees of the earthquake. He directed the relevant officials to ensure maximum help to the effectees besides providing best medical facilities to the injured.

The minister condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.