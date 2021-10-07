UrduPoint.com

Fawad Express Grief Over Balochistan Quake Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Fawad express grief over Balochistan quake losses

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow and regrets over the loss of lives and properties due to the earthquake in Balochista

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow and regrets over the loss of lives and properties due to the earthquake in Balochistan.

In a statement he said the government would extend optimum help to the effectees of the earthquake. He directed the relevant officials to ensure maximum help to the effectees besides providing best medical facilities to the injured.

The minister condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Government Best

Recent Stories

Fawad welcomes e-sports tournament, stresses furth ..

Fawad welcomes e-sports tournament, stresses further promotion of such events

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's S ..

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Mirziyoyev' ..

2 minutes ago
 China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Compe ..

China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'

2 minutes ago
 Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1 ..

Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of lif ..

Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of life, property in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid le ..

Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.