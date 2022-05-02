UrduPoint.com

Fawad Expresses Concerns Over Physical Remand Of Sheikh Rashid's Nephew

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

The PTI leaders lashes out at the system, saying that he was expecting release order of Rashid Shafiq instead of physical remand.

LAHORE: UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2022) PTI leader and former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Monday expressed serious concerns over physical remand of Rashid Shafiq, the nephew of Sheikh Rashid.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Rashid Shafiq instead of being released was handed over to police on physical remand.

The PTI leader said he was not expecting such decision from the court. He expressed dismay over the system.

Rashid Shafiq, the nephew of Sheikh Rashid, was arrested soon as he landed at the Islamabad airport from Saudi Arabia.

He had recorded a video and shared it on the social media in which he is seen talking about the PM delegation and the situation there.

More Stories From Pakistan

