Fawad Expresses Good Wishes For National Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed good wishes for Pakistan cricket team just before the start of crucial first match against arch rivals India.

Talking to media he said that entire nation was standing behind the national team. He said today was an opportunity for all the playing eleven to become superstars by giving memorable performance agiant Kohli eleven.

He said there was good representation of Pakistan in the audience and they were chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad."

