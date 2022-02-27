Fawad expresses grief over demise of Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Hazrat Al-Haaj Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed, the custodian of Mohra Sharif Shrine.

The minister, in a statement, said Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed rendered invaluable services for the promotion of Islamic teachings from the platform of the Mohra Sharif Shrine.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of high ranks to the deceased in Jannah (Paradise), courage to bereaved family members and followers to bear this loss with equanimity.