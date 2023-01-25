UrduPoint.com

Fawad Facing Legal Consequences Of Threats: PPP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Fawad facing legal consequences of threats: PPP leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders will have to face legal consequences of hurling threats at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its members.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Fawad Chaudhry should have used a decent language instead of a derogatory and threatening tone.

"Now on his first detention, Fawad is trying to become a hero," he added. He said that the former minister should now bear with the results of his deeds.

Farooq said that Fawad and other PTI leaders were suffering from priggishness, therefore, he suggested, they should now get ready to face the results of their illegal practices.

