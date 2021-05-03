UrduPoint.com
Fawad, Farrukh Discuss Inclusion Of Journalists In Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib on Monday met Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the meeting, issues relating to the inclusion of journalists in the prime minister's initiated Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme were discussed.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the welfare of journalists and media workers was the top priority of government.

He said in the first phase of the programme, houses would be allotted to 600 journalists of the Islamabad region, and later its scope would be extended to Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He said the project would be gradually taken to Peshawar and Quetta as well.

