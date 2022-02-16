Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State Farrukh Habib on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Al-Akhbar's Editor-in-Chief Ghulam Akbar

In their separate condolence messages, they said the deceased had a unique distinction in the field of journalism and was known for his professional skills and impartiality.

Chaudhry Fawad said readers of the daily Al-Akhbar always waited for Ghulam Akbar's column 'Aaj Ki Baat' to gain knowledge.

Farrukh Habib said the deceased's role in strengthening democracy and the democratic process was not hidden from anyone.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.