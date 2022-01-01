Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Minister of State Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Associated Press of Pakistan's (APP) senior journalist Fawad Azam in a traffic accident in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Minister of State Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Associated Press of Pakistan's (APP) senior journalist Fawad Azam in a traffic accident in Lahore.

In their separate condolence messages, they sympathized with the family of Fawad Azam and said journalistic services of the deceased would be remembered long.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.