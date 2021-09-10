Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousufzai, a senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousufzai, a senior journalist.

In his condolence message, the minister said an era of journalism had ended with the death of Rahimullah Yousufzai as his grip on Afghan affairs and issues pertaining to border areas were unmatched and no one could reach at that level.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib condoled the death of Yousufzai saying the death of such a senior journalist has created a vacuum in the field of journalism.

In his separate message, the minister said Yousufzai continued to highlight the issues of tribal and border areas forcefully at every fora.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.