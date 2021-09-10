UrduPoint.com

Fawad, Farrukh Grieved Over Yousafzai's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fawad, Farrukh grieved over Yousafzai's demise

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousufzai, a senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the demise of Rahimullah Yousufzai, a senior journalist.

In his condolence message, the minister said an era of journalism had ended with the death of Rahimullah Yousufzai as his grip on Afghan affairs and issues pertaining to border areas were unmatched and no one could reach at that level.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib condoled the death of Yousufzai saying the death of such a senior journalist has created a vacuum in the field of journalism.

In his separate message, the minister said Yousufzai continued to highlight the issues of tribal and border areas forcefully at every fora.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Border Family

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

40 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

1 hour ago
 Zverev to test Djokovic's Slam bid in US Open semi ..

Zverev to test Djokovic's Slam bid in US Open semi-finals

10 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Investigating Pre-Elect ..

German Federal Prosecutors Investigating Pre-Election Hacking - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Civil Activists Organize Silent Protests in Kabul ..

Civil Activists Organize Silent Protests in Kabul Despite Taliban's Ban - Source

10 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold New Meeting on Cybersecurity, D ..

Russia, US to Hold New Meeting on Cybersecurity, Dialogue Gained Momentum - Ryab ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.