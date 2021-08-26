Fawad, Farrukh Present Three Years Performance Book To Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday presented the book containing three-year performance of the government to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Both the ministers jointly handed over the book to the Prime Minister during a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center, in which Prime Minister launched three years performance of his government.