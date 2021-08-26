Fawad, Farrukh present three years performance book to Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday presented the book containing three-year performance of the government to Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday presented the book containing three-year performance of the government to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the ministers jointly handed over the book to the Prime Minister during a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center, in which Prime Minister launched three years performance of his government.