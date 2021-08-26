UrduPoint.com

Fawad, Farrukh Present Three Years Performance Book To Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:52 PM

Fawad, Farrukh present three years performance book to Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday presented the book containing three-year performance of the government to Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday presented the book containing three-year performance of the government to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the ministers jointly handed over the book to the Prime Minister during a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center, in which Prime Minister launched three years performance of his government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emi ..

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emirati Women&#039;s Day

12 minutes ago
 PM's efforts lauded in resolution submitted to Pro ..

PM's efforts lauded in resolution submitted to Provincial Assembly

5 minutes ago
 MoDP gets unprecedented boost in Defence Exports w ..

MoDP gets unprecedented boost in Defence Exports worth Rs 60 bln: Report

5 minutes ago
 Second Explosion Hits Near Kabul Hotel Where Ameri ..

Second Explosion Hits Near Kabul Hotel Where Americans Gathered to Be Rescued - ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry on Kabul Explosion: We Are Stu ..

UK Defense Ministry on Kabul Explosion: We Are Studying Impact on Evacuation

9 minutes ago
 Ten People Killed, Over 15 Injured in Kabul Airpor ..

Ten People Killed, Over 15 Injured in Kabul Airport Explosion - Source

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.