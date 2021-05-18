UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad, Farrukh Visit Radio Pakistan HQs, Get Briefing On Podcast, DRM Projects

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:06 PM

Fawad, Farrukh visit Radio Pakistan HQs, get briefing on Podcast, DRM projects

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday visited the Radio Pakistan Headquarters and had a detailed briefing on working of the national institution and its Podcast Programme and DRM projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday visited the Radio Pakistan Headquarters and had a detailed briefing on working of the national institution and its Podcast Programme and DRM projects.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also accompanied the Information Minister, a news release said.

Director General Radio Pakistan, Ambareen Jan gave a detailed briefing to the ministers on the department's working and Podcast Programme.

Fawad stressed for making Radio Pakistan compatible with the requirements of modern times and said the institution had great role in projecting national identity and narrative.

He said establishing Radio Pakistan on modern lines was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The information minister appreciated the Radio Pakistan's management and efficient workers for making efforts to start the Podcast Programme at the earliest.

He said the Podcast Programme would emerge as a symbol of innovation in the field of radio, through which the public opinion-making voice would reach the common man, analysts and all segments of the society.

Radio authorities also briefed the minister on the DRM (Digital Radio Mondiale) project.

Fawad said the DRM would transform Radio Pakistan on modern lines, adding this project would prove to be a milestone in expanding its network to far-flung areas of the country.

He said it was the government's foremost priority to resolve the issues faced by Radio Pakistan's pensioners and employees.

The minister said a proposal was being considered to include employees of Radio Pakistan in the Prime Minister's Housing scheme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Man All Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

26 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

26 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

27 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

27 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

42 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.