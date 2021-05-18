Fawad, Farrukh visit Radio Pakistan HQs, get briefing on Podcast, DRM projects

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday visited the Radio Pakistan Headquarters and had a detailed briefing on working of the national institution and its Podcast Programme and DRM projects

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also accompanied the Information Minister, a news release said.

Director General Radio Pakistan, Ambareen Jan gave a detailed briefing to the ministers on the department's working and Podcast Programme.

Fawad stressed for making Radio Pakistan compatible with the requirements of modern times and said the institution had great role in projecting national identity and narrative.

He said establishing Radio Pakistan on modern lines was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The information minister appreciated the Radio Pakistan's management and efficient workers for making efforts to start the Podcast Programme at the earliest.

He said the Podcast Programme would emerge as a symbol of innovation in the field of radio, through which the public opinion-making voice would reach the common man, analysts and all segments of the society.

Radio authorities also briefed the minister on the DRM (Digital Radio Mondiale) project.

Fawad said the DRM would transform Radio Pakistan on modern lines, adding this project would prove to be a milestone in expanding its network to far-flung areas of the country.

He said it was the government's foremost priority to resolve the issues faced by Radio Pakistan's pensioners and employees.

The minister said a proposal was being considered to include employees of Radio Pakistan in the Prime Minister's Housing scheme.