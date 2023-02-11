Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader has warned the coalition partners of serious security implications due to delay in elections and transfer of power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed concerns that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were planning to impose economic emergency in a bid to prolong their government.

Fawad feared that the PDM leaders wanted to do this just to delay the elections but warned that it could pose serious threats to the national security.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that he warned such tactics would have serious security implication and could put the nuclear programme of the country at the centre of “enemies’ propaganda”.

He stated that such moves would hurt people’s freedom.

Fawad said that the unguided policies could push the country's national security to the risk, pointing out that timely election and transfer of power to the elected people must be done in the national interest.

He added that timely elections and transfer of people to the chosen ones could save the country's future.