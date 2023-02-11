UrduPoint.com

Fawad Fears PDM Can Impose Economic Emergency To Delay Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 12:47 PM

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

The PTI leader has warned the coalition partners of serious security implications due to delay in elections and transfer of power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday expressed concerns that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were planning to impose economic emergency in a bid to prolong their government.

Fawad feared that the PDM leaders wanted to do this just to delay the elections but warned that it could pose serious threats to the national security.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that he warned such tactics would have serious security implication and could put the nuclear programme of the country at the centre of “enemies’ propaganda”.

He stated that such moves would hurt people’s freedom.

Fawad said that the unguided policies could push the country's national security to the risk, pointing out that timely election and transfer of power to the elected people must be done in the national interest.

He added that timely elections and transfer of people to the chosen ones could save the country's future.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Twitter Nuclear Government Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

52 minutes ago
 Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.