Fawad Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of PFUJ

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday congratulated the newly elected body of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

He felicitated G.M Jamali for being elected as President PFUJ, Rana Azeem as Secretary General, Jameel Mirza Secretary Finance, Farhat Fatima and Aslam Dogar as Vice-President.

He said that the federal government fully believed in freedom of expression and took inclusive measures to resolve issues of journalist community. The government in coordination with PFUJ, would complete legislation for journalist's rights, he added.

Fawad expressed the hope that the PFUJ's newly elected representatives would continue to play their constructive role for the welfare and protection of journalists' rights.

