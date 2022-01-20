Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated the newly elected President Abbas Shabbir, Secretary Arif Khan and other office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

The Minister, in a statement said RISJA was a strong platform for the journalists associated with sports which would hopefully continue to play its due role for promotion of sports activities in the country under the new leadership.

He said the Federal Government believed in freedom of expression and stressed the need to promote responsible journalism in the country.

Fawad expressed the hope that the new RISJA representatives would continue to play their constructive role for protection of journalists' rights.