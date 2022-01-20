UrduPoint.com

Fawad Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of RISJA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated the newly elected President Abbas Shabbir, Secretary Arif Khan and other office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated the newly elected President Abbas Shabbir, Secretary Arif Khan and other office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

The Minister, in a statement said RISJA was a strong platform for the journalists associated with sports which would hopefully continue to play its due role for promotion of sports activities in the country under the new leadership.

He said the Federal Government believed in freedom of expression and stressed the need to promote responsible journalism in the country.

Fawad expressed the hope that the new RISJA representatives would continue to play their constructive role for protection of journalists' rights.

Related Topics

Sports Government

Recent Stories

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

4 minutes ago
 South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which cou ..

South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

4 minutes ago
 Families attend PTM at The Millennium Education

Families attend PTM at The Millennium Education

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, 26 injured in Anarkali blast

Two killed, 26 injured in Anarkali blast

4 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly President Calls on All States ..

UN General Assembly President Calls on All States to Observe Truce During Beijin ..

4 minutes ago
 Boy Crushed to death in road accident

Boy Crushed to death in road accident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.