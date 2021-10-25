UrduPoint.com

Fawad Felicitates Pak Cricket Team On Victory Against India

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fawad felicitates Pak cricket team on victory against India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broad sating Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitated national cricket team on a thumping ten-wicket historic win against India in ICC, T20 World Cup match at Dubai on Sunday..

In a statement, the minister praised Pakistan cricket team for changing the history of the world cup against India by reaching the target without losing even a single wicket.

The national players have raised the head of the entire nation by beating the arch rivals through sheer hard work, he added.

Pakistanis were obsessed with cricket as it was the only sport that unites and connects the entire nation, he said while expressing the confidence that Pakistan Cricket Team would continue this winning.

The clash between Pakistan and India clash becomes the biggest one in the world of cricket, whether it was T20 World Cup, Asia Cup or Champions Trophy.

The minister lauded the brilliant performance of captain Babar Azam, wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Special congratulations to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for completing 100 catches and Shaheen Afridi for being named Man of the Match," he said.

