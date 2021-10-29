UrduPoint.com

Fawad Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team On Victory

Fri 29th October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday felicitated Pakistan cricket team for clinching third consecutive victory in T-20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a statement, he said Pakistan defeated Afghanistan with five wickets after India and New Zealand.

Both the teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan had displayed impressive game of cricket. He paid tributes to the Afghan cricket team for presenting the best game.

He hoped that both the teams would keep playing well in the games ahead in the T20 World Cup.

More Stories From Pakistan

