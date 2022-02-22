Fawad felicitates Saudi Arabia on Founding Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday extended his 'heartfelt' felicitation to the Saudi government and people on the occasion of the Kingdom's Founding Day.

The minister on his Twitter handle recalling the brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia said both the countries stood with each other in all difficult times and this tradition would go on.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kingdom for the first time is celebrating the anniversary of the founding day on February 22.