Fawad for arresting responsibles of Okara swing crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said killing of two girls in swing crash in Okara was tragic.

In tweet, the minister said last year Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) had declared certification of children's swings mandatory.

He said that if the district management had given permission without quality certificate, the concerned Deputy Commissioner should be arrested.

And if the quality certificate was issued, the the persons responsible in PSQCA should be apprehended, the minister said.