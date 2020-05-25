Fawad for avoiding social gatherings on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary said on Monday people should avoid social gatherings on Eid ul Fitr to combat COVID-19 threat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people adopt all precautionary measures to contain Covid-19 as no vaccination or any other medication prepared against the disease.

He said the major global pharmaceutical companies are hopeful to start massive production of anti-Corona-virus vaccine till September next year so the only possible cure is social distancing.

Replaying to a question he said celebrating eid at the same day through out the country is a positive sign.

However, the cannot ignore the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah, he added.