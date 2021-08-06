UrduPoint.com

Fawad For Awarding Exemplary Punishment To Culprits Involved In Ganesh Mandir Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Fawad for awarding exemplary punishment to culprits involved in Ganesh Mandir incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday called for awarding exemplary punishment to those involved in Ganesh Mandir incident in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a media talk, the minister strongly condemning the temple incident said that Pakistan was not India and no fascist ideology could rule here. No one was allowed to hurt sentiments of the Hindu community, he remarked.

He said it was duty of all Pakistanis to respect and sanctify the two colours in the national flag in which white colour represented minorities.

The prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan have taken personal notices of the matter.

Fawad Hussain said that the prime minister, the political and military leadership and the courts wanted to ensure protection of the minorities' rights as envisaged in the Constitution.

"We must stand up against those who target our Pakistani brothers on the basis of race, colour or creed," he said.

The minister said that Insha'Allah the future of Pakistan was a progressive country where minorities were completely safe.

More Stories From Pakistan

