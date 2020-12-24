Fawad for changing 'modus operandi' for Census in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on Thursday underlined the need of changing 'modus operandi' for Census in Pakistan. In an interview with a private television channel, he said that suggestions has been given in the meeting to review the process of Census in the country.

Commenting on reservations expressed by Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), with ruling party regarding Census, he said the MQM leader had raised concerns over Census in Karachi areas.

The minister said that decision was taken in light of the court decision for Census.

In reply to a question about meeting of a leader of Functional League, Muhammad Ali Durrani with Shahbaz Sharif, he said, we need to understand the purpose of meeting of two political leaders in the current situation.

About dialogue with opposition, he said that talks with Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not be initiated because they have a little political experience.

However, he said that Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif could proceed for talks to resolve political matters. Ch Fawad Hussain made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would not hold negotiations with opposition leaders on corruption or national reconciliation ordinance.

He was of the view that politicians hailing from opposition benches should be capable to resolve the issues in the larger interest of the country.