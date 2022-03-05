UrduPoint.com

Fawad For Collective Efforts To Address Root Cause 'extremism' Behind Terrorist Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Fawad for collective efforts to address root cause 'extremism' behind terrorist activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday underlined the need for making collective efforts to address root cause behind the terrorist activities taking place in the country, which was extremism.

In a tweet, the minister said 'the biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism' that the enemy used as a weapon against the country.

Fawad deplored that the tendencies of extremism took birth when the pulpit (a place at mosques from where Ulema and religious scholar deliver sermons), school and police station failed to play their due role in a society.

He stressed the cooperation of parliament and judiciary in taking major steps against extremism in the state, declaring it 'inevitable.' "We will have to take (the required) measures, for which consensus is required."

