Fawad for constitutional amendment on appointment of new judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday the Parliament should consider constitutional amendment for the appointment of new judges.

In a tweet, he said that five judges of the Supreme Court were retiring this year.

The minister said that if the Parliament could make appointments in Supreme Court free and transparent, it will be a big achievement.

He urged the political parties to shun their differences and join hands for this important amendment.