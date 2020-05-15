UrduPoint.com
Fawad For 'devolution Of Power Plan' To Help People At Grassroots Level

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Fawad for 'devolution of power plan' to help people at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science & Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain, on Thursday underlined the need for implementing 'devolution of power plan' to resolve the problem of masses residing in less privileged areas.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he said expected results from 18th Amendment could not be achieved because representative of provincial governments failed to transferring power at tehsil level.

He added there was serious need to address the issues of people at grassroots level. About complete lockdown, he said the representative of local govts should take the responsibility and try to implement the SoPs issued by ruling party for protection of coronavirus pandemic.

