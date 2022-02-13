Fawad for early completion of Jalalpur Irrigation Project

PIND DADAN KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday visited the Jalalpur Irrigation Project here.

On the occasion, the Federal Minister was briefed about the ongoing work on the project.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain directed for timely completion of Jalalpur Irrigation project.

The project will irrigate about 1.5 lakh acres of land at the area and provide clean drinking water.