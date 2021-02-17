Fawad for exempting technology related cases from court hearing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhri Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that technology business was badly affected due to strive to eliminate individual monopoly and all the targets in science and technology sector would have been achieved much earlier if courts have demonstrated responsible attitude in past.

He proposed to exempt technology related matters from court hearing and said that it has putted negative impact on our collaborations with technology companies at international level.

Addressing the opening session of two-day International Media Conference 2021 titled 'Digital Media Ecologies in the New Normal: Challenges and Opportunities' at Fatima Jinnah Women University here the minister said the state could not regulate everything as we should eliminate diversity from the society.

Political and economic liberties bring cleanness in individual's personality, he said and added that the COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on global health, economy, and on society as a whole.

Various measures were being taken by the Pakistani government to respond to the pandemic, while in that regard digital media was playing a pivotal role, he expressed. He said that digital media had its pros, there were many cons too.

The social integration of media has revolutionized our lives but let's not forget the associated perils like misinformation, lack of guidance, and information leakage.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that rapid revolution and changes had fully altered the media landscape and this landscape was going to further change in the near future.

Talking about the achievements of present government, he said that we had made technological attainments within the shorter span of time.

He highlighted two major policies that were being made under his ministry i.e. Electronic Vehicle (EV) policy and COVID policy that is related to health sector.

The minister emphasized on the women participation in science and technology and said, we needed to link our academia to meet the requirements of future market.

Earlier during her inaugural speech, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said that the university was organizing this conference to provide young energetic and dynamic Pakistani females a platform to network and excel in academic research.

Provision of International exposure is what we envision and that is what my faculty is working on tirelessly to ensure, she added and stressed that investment in women education and research can contribute tremendously in the development of a country.

Salim Ghauri, Founder & CEO NetSol lauded the efforts of FJWU and said the IT revolution is already here in Pakistan. He told his journey of starting NetSol Company and informed about the tremendous potential of Information Technologies which Pakistan can benefit from.

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, Lahore College for Women as the Guest of Honour in the ceremony, emphasized the role of media and highlighted the importance of conferences to discuss the media integration in the society.

Researchers from the field of media and communication presented their research work in different parallel sessions that would be held on both days.