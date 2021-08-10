UrduPoint.com

Fawad For Focusing On Digital Media To Present Pakistan's Narrative Effectively

Fawad for focusing on digital media to present Pakistan's narrative effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stressed the need for focusing on digital media to present Pakistan's narrative at the international level more effectively.

Addressing the participants of National Media Workshop of National Defense University, he said that the media landscape has widened considerably during past a few years.

"Today, digital media advertising has reached Rs25 billion", the minister said, adding that the Facebook and Google were doing Rs7.5 billion advertising business from Pakistan every year as advertising trends are changing.

Technology intrusion in media has resulted loss of job in some areas and creation of some new jobs.

"In the past, wars were fought on the strength of force, now the wars are fought on the basis narratives to mould public opinion", he remarked.

"We sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war on terror, but no book has been written on it till date to highlight Pakistan's sacrifices", the minister lamented.

The minister said that unfortunately 1960s curriculum was being taught in 42 journalism schools in the country while people abroad have PhDs in lights and sound.

He said that Media Technology University was being set up for development of media, which would provide education in various fields of media including animation, visual effects, film making, camera work etc.

He said that 1500 internships would be given in media to the new generation.

He said that ptv news has been shifted to High Definition format and Radio Pakistan broadcasts have been transferred to internet.

Digital cable policy for cable operators has been approved and cable operators will be given loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme provision of digital cable to customers.

