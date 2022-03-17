UrduPoint.com

Fawad For Lifetime Disqualification Of 'sell-outs'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to take steps for lifetime disqualification of those who were selling out their loyalties amid the no-trust move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to take steps for lifetime disqualification of those who were selling out their loyalties amid the no-trust move.

"Lottay (turncoats) and sell-outs have started appearing out of the fear of action. The last five persons have got Rs 150 to 200 million," he said in a tweet while accusing the opposition leaders of setting up "markets of horses and mules".

Those (elected on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tickets), who had sold out their "consciousness", should have first resigned from their (National Assembly) seats, he added.

>