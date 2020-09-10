UrduPoint.com
Fawad For Reforms In Judicial System To Avoid Rape Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

Fawad for reforms in judicial system to avoid rape incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday stressed the need to introduce the reforms in judicial system to refrain tragic incidents of rape on motorways and other places.

It was the responsibility of the police to protect the highways and motorways to make them safe for the commuters, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister vehemently condemned the brutal incident of the rape of a woman while traveling on the motorway Lahore, adding the strict punishment should be given to the criminal to avoid untoward in the future.

He said Pakistan was the second biggest country in the world where culprits or rapists hanged, despite that the ratio of heinous crime was not decreasing.

It was the blessing that people and media had given strapping reaction over Motorway incident, he added.

