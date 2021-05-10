Fawad for replacing science, technology, education icons in GoP logo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday proposed that in the Government of Pakistan (GoP) logo, jute and tea should be replaced with science and technology and education icons

In a tweet, he asked the graphic designers to send their ideas to him.