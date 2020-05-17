UrduPoint.com
Fawad For Reviewing 18th Amendment To Resolve Problems Of Masses At Grassroots Level

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Fawad for reviewing 18th Amendment to resolve problems of masses at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday asked the authorities concerned and political leaders to review 18th Amendment to resolve problems of poor people at grassroots level. There was need to revisit 18th Amendment so that representatives of the provincial governments could transfer the financial resources and powers to tehsil level in a proper manner, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), were finding some flaws in the Amendment passed by the regimes of the past governments, he added.

Ch Fawad Hussain said that people living in less privileged parts of the country were looking at the faces of parliamentarians who were responsible to improve the lives of the poor living in their Constituencies. About smart lockdown policy, he said daily wage workers and labour community could not bear the burden of complete lockdown, adding the prime minister had made the decision of selective lockdown to facilitate the poor masses. To a question about NFC award, the minister said there was also need to review the distribution of financial resources matters for improving lives of people living in provincial areas.

