Fawad For Reviving LB System To Resolve Grass Root Level Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Fawad for reviving LB system to resolve grass root level issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday stressed the need for reviving local bodies system to resolve issues at grass root level.

Transferring powers and funds to representatives of the local government would address problems of the people, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The provincial governments should work on provincial commission awards so that development funds could be utilized in a proper manner, he added.

Commenting on negative role of opposition parties in by elections, the minister said the departments concerned should look into the matter. As far as responsibilities of the election commission was concerned, he said, it was working independently in the country.

In reply to a question about by election results, he said the ruling party would accept the decision of the EC regarding NA-75 results.

More Stories From Pakistan

