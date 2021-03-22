Fawad for speedy disposal of cases against looters of public wealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday called for speedy disposal of corruption pending against the looters of public wealth in the courts of law.

The people were disappointed due to delay in the trial of corrupt, he said talking to a a private news channel.

The minister said both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had looted the exchequer at will while in power and if they were innocent then Pakistan was a corruption-free country.

He said if Nawaz Sharif were not corrupt then why he was running away from the law and courts. He should come back to the country and face the cases, he added.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had gone to the United Kingdom on medical grounds. He was allowed to go abroad on human grounds by misleading the courts. He would have to come back as he had not got any treatment there and no political pressure in that regard would be tolerated any more.

Fawad said the former rulers were responsible for the country economic woes, but they were roaming free instead of being behind the bars.

To a question, he said it was Maryam Nawaz, who had used Calibri font to forge documents about illegal offshore companies. Her all lies had already been exposed, he added.