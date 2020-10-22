Fawad for strategy to counter conspiracy being hatched against institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday underlined the need for evolving strategy to counter conspiracy being hatched against the national institutions.

Talking to a private television channel programme, he said that previous regimes had been involved in using Police for political purpose.

The minister said the Opposition was not following the constitution.

He hoped that British government would take decision for sending Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back home.