Fawad Found Guilty In May-9 Riot Cases, ATC Informed

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) was informed on Friday that former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had been found guilty in five cases related to May-9 riots.

A prosecutor made the statement before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, who was hearing pre-arrest bail petitions of the former minister in five May-9 cases.

The prosecutor submitted that investigations had been completed in the cases and that Fawad Chaudhry had been found guilty. He further stated that the police required the arrest of the accused.

At this stage, the court questioned Fawad Chaudhry about the absence of his counsel, noting that he should advance arguments so that the bail petitions could be decided.

In response, the former minister submitted that his counsel could not appear due to rain and sought time for arguments.

Subsequently, the court allowed Fawad Chaudhry’s plea and adjourned the hearing till March 19, besides extending his interim bail. The court also summoned the counsel for the parties to present their arguments at the next hearing.

The former minister had obtained interim bail in five May 9 cases, including the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

