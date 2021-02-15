UrduPoint.com
Fawad, German Envoy Discuss Cooperation In Field Of Science, Technology

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:22 PM

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck here on Monday called on Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and discussed to promote cooperation in the field of science and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck here on Monday called on Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and discussed to promote cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The German envoy appreciated Ministry of Science and Technology's efforts for protecting the people from the threat of COVID-19.

Fawad invited German companies to cooperate and invest in the production of medical equipment in Pakistan.

The minister urged German ambassador for playing a role in organizing a lecture of German Nobel Laureate Scholars for Pakistani students.

He also briefed the visiting ambassador on the recently introduced Electronic Vehicle policy in Pakistan.

Secretary Science and Technology Dr Arshad Mahmood also attended the meeting.

