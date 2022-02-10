Fawad Greets 10 Ministries Awarded For Excellent Performance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday congratulated the ten cabinet ministries on their excellent performance.
"We could not make room this time because performance is measured by the implementation of the projects that the ministry gives to the Prime Minister's Office", he said in tweet.
The minister said that he had modified some projects, which he thought would be more useful next time, Inshallah.