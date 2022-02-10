UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets 10 Ministries Awarded For Excellent Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Fawad greets 10 ministries awarded for excellent performance

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday congratulated the ten cabinet ministries on their excellent performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday congratulated the ten cabinet ministries on their excellent performance.

"We could not make room this time because performance is measured by the implementation of the projects that the ministry gives to the Prime Minister's Office", he said in tweet.

The minister said that he had modified some projects, which he thought would be more useful next time, Inshallah.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

Gas leak blast leaves two injured in quetta

Gas leak blast leaves two injured in quetta

1 minute ago
 Organization of Beijing Winter Olympics exemplary: ..

Organization of Beijing Winter Olympics exemplary: Mongolian sinologist

1 minute ago
 Turkey Plans to Hold Astana Format Meeting in Anta ..

Turkey Plans to Hold Astana Format Meeting in Antalya - Cavusoglu

1 minute ago
 South Korean Court Allows Civil Group to Unveil Pr ..

South Korean Court Allows Civil Group to Unveil Presidential Expenses - Reports

6 minutes ago
 RPO presides over meeting on operational duties

RPO presides over meeting on operational duties

6 minutes ago
 Family affair as Strolz wins Olympic combined gold ..

Family affair as Strolz wins Olympic combined gold

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>