Fawad Greets Digital Media Wing For Exposing India- Afghanistan Nexus Against Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Fawad greets Digital Media Wing for exposing India- Afghanistan nexus against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday congratulated the Digital Media Wing for exposing the anti-Pakistan propaganda of the India-Afghanistan security establishment.

In a tweet, he said that this data proved that coordination was very important in the fight against fake news and propaganda.

He said that Pakistan's general public should be aware of the fact about such propaganda.

