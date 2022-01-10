Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as adviser to CM Punjab

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, he said his appointment would strengthen the representation of PTI workers in the government and they would realize that they were fully involved in decision making process.