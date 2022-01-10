UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets Hafiz Farhat On Appointment As Adviser To CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as adviser to CM Punjab

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, he said his appointment would strengthen the representation of PTI workers in the government and they would realize that they were fully involved in decision making process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Cyclone Tiffany to hit Australia's northern coast

Cyclone Tiffany to hit Australia's northern coast

3 minutes ago
 CSTO Needs to Develop Measures to Jointly Fight De ..

CSTO Needs to Develop Measures to Jointly Fight Destructive Foreign interference ..

3 minutes ago
 Master Artist Parveen Khan to mentor one-day Oil P ..

Master Artist Parveen Khan to mentor one-day Oil Painting workshop

3 minutes ago
 Foreign direct investment in S.Korea hits record h ..

Foreign direct investment in S.Korea hits record high in 2021

31 minutes ago
 Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ba ..

Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ban

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.