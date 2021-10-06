UrduPoint.com

Fawad Greets Hassan Khawar On Appointment As Punjab Govt Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated Hassan Khawar on his appointment as the official spokesperson of the Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated Hassan Khawar on his appointment as the official spokesperson of the Punjab government.

In a message, he expressed his best wishes for Hassan Khawar on assuming his new responsibilities.

