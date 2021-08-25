Fawad greets newly elected office bearers of RIUJ

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

In a statement, the minister said that election of newly elected office bearers of RIUJ was manifestation of the trust of media community in their leadership.

The minister reiterated the that the government fully believed in freedom of expression.

He said that independent, free and active media was prerequisite strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values.

He expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of RIUJ would play their role for welfare of journalists community.

President Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary General Siddique Anzar, Finance Secretary Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai, Joint Secretary Umar Jatt and other office bearers were greeted by the minister.

